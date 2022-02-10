Mo. Department of Conservation hosts trivia night in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS – From Alligator Snappers to Zebra Mussels – the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a trivia night on Friday, February 18 at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s free and it’s open to everyone ages 16 and up. This trivia night is all nature-themed. It’s going to be right here at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.

Participants can gather a team of five-to-six. They will have fun answering some conservation and nature trivia questions. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to enhance the evening. They can also come early at 6 p.m. to decorate their tables if they choose. There will even be some special prizes.

Examples of questions include: What part of a mammal’s coat normally keeps them dry? I am a small bright green metallic-colored beetle native to Asia, what am I? What is the largest snake in Missouri?

To get involved, you have to preregister online at MDC.mo.gov. Look under the “Events” tab for St. Louis events. Participants should register each person in their group separately. Click here for more information.