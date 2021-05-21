Mobile Museum of Tolerance visits East St. Louis middle school students today

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a teacher touring the country on a mission to fight hate. The mobile museum is stopped in East St. Louis today where Lincoln Middle School students will get to learn about how historical events connect to the world that they live in now.

Elizabeth Blair is the teacher on the Mobile Museum of Tolerance. She said students learn about historical events such as the civil rights movement and the holocaust, but they don’t how those events affect their lives now. That’s where the MMOT comes in.

Blair said the students have responded positively to the conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion that are had while on the bus.

