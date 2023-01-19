ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair on Thursday, January 26.

The MoDOT St. Louis District has opening for construction interns, engineers, traffic technicians, and more. Job News brings employers and job hunters into the same room, so positions get filled and candidates become colleagues quickly. Dozens of employers will be at the fair.

Job News USA Job Fair

Thursday, January 26

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Orlando’s Event & Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Register at https://bit.ly/3wgFRLy