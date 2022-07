ST. LOUIS – The MOmentum Gala will celebrate African Americans and food in American history.

Lawyer and food scholar Adrian Miller will give the keynote address. James Beard Nominee Chef Ben Welch will design the menu. Poet Jason Vasser Elong will share his work.

MOmentum Gala

Saturday, September 10

5:30 p.m. CDT

5200 Delmar

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohumanities.org/gala-2022/