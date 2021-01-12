Moms unite to combat climate change

ST. LOUIS – Hurricanes can cause millions of dollars of damage and even though St. Louis is far from the gulf coast, the effects of those storms can still be felt here. Many scientists believe climate change is the cause for increased hurricane activity, wildfires out west, and sky-high temperatures.

The damage done to our environment isn’t a problem that’s easily solved, but if there is one force in the universe who can change the world, it’s moms.

Science Moms is a nonpartisan group of leading climate scientists who are also mothers.

They aim to break down climate change through simple, engaging, and easily digestible content that will arm mothers everywhere with the tools they need to act on climate change.

By investing in a clean energy future and common-sense solutions that keep families and communities safe, governments have the ability to enact policies that speed on a scale we could never achieve alone.

Climate change scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe joined us to talk more about the issues and how moms are helping to fight it.

For more information, visit sciencemoms.com.