ST. LOUIS — Save some dough on this National Doughnut Day with a couple of freebies and deals. Dunkin’ is offering a free classic doughnut of your choice today with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last It’s important to know that espresso shots are not part of the deal. Head to Krispy Kreme today for a free doughnut of any kind; no purchase is necessary. Buy any dozen doughnuts and get a dozen original doughnuts glazed for $2. Duck Doughnuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar doughnut at its shops that are open; no purchase is necessary.

