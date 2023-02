ST. LOUIS – Dress in style and save at Nordstrom Rack Online.

For a limited time, take an extra 40% off already clearance boots and women’s clearance apparel. Discover deals from Sam Edelman, Ugg, Adidas, Champion, and many more.

This offer is good through Monday or while supplies last because these discounts are so low, all sales are final.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.