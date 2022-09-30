ST. LOUIS – Some hair-raising prices on hair care products from JCPenney Online.

For a limited time, brand favorites like Paul Mitchell, Sexy Hair, Sebastian, Redken, Biosilk, Matrix, and many more are marked down. Many drop in prices from as much as $21 to $10 with the Power Penney deal. You will need to enter the promo code PILLOWS to get this deal.

These prices are some of the lowest you’ll find on these popular brands. Get free shipping when you spend $75. You can also order online and choose free store pick-up when you spend $25.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the deal here.