ST. LOUIS — Kohl’s is clearing out the racks with a clearance sale offering discounts. This limited-time sale can save you up to 85% after an extra 50% off. Shop for men, women, kids, active gear, home, shoes, and accessories.

This sale is happening both online and in stores. The online price includes the discount. It will be automatically charged at the register in stores. Get free shipping when you spend $49 or more. For more information, head to Money Saver, because saving dollars just makes sense.