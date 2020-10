ST. LOUIS – Ever wanted to wear your softest blanket? Well, now you can by wrapping yourself in comfort and savings.

These Plush Sherpa Lined Hoodie Robes are sure to keep you toasty. They’re available in more than a dozen styles from tanga online.

These drop-in prices from $49.99 to $29.99. You can get another $3 dollars off, bringing your total to $26.99 when you enter our exclusive promo code. coupon code: fox2now

Plus shipping is free. This deal is good through Monday or while supplies last.