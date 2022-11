ST. LOUIS – Mother Model Management will celebrate TRIBUTE: The 10th Anniversary Show on Saturday, November 19 at The Hawthorn.

The agency discovered actor Ashton Kutcher and model Karlie Kloss. Many current members are back from New York and Paris Fashion Weeks 2022.

Tribute: The 10th Anniversary Show

Saturday, November 19th

6:00 p.m.

The Hawthorn

2231 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3g5t7D4