ST. LOUIS – Joyce Graham is the 2022 Ms. Missouri Senior, but she is not done.

“It is a blessing to age,” Graham said during her pageant gown walk. She donned her crown and sash after winning the pageant on May 1. Graham showed off her lyrical dance skills during the talent portion of the pageant. She also fights food insecurity as a volunteer for Love in Action.

Graham and 2018 winner Sandi Wright tell us what’s next. Learn more at https://www.msmissourisenior.org/.