ST. LOUIS – When is the last time you played croquet?

Do you know that fun lawn game where you hit the ball with a mallet? Now you can play for a great cause.

Executive Director of the Field House Museum Stephanie Bliss spoke about a fun event to benefit a great piece of St. Louis history. The two-man team tournament takes place on July 10, at Tower Groves Park at 1:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, please visit the Field House Museum website.