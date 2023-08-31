ST. LOUIS – Music lovers are coming from all across the region to attend this year’s ‘Music at The Intersection’ Festival, but this year there’s a connected event for anyone interested in the music industry.

FOX 2’s Blair Ledet was live from Webster University with more on how you can start making music or start your career in the industry. She spoke with Webster University’s Chairman of the Audio Aesthetics Department, Carl Nappa, about his beginnings in the city and what to expect at the event.

For more information about the free event, click here.