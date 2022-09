ST. LOUIS – Homegrown hip-hop artist Mvstermind will perform at Frizz Fest 2022. He was also just named Director of Musical Experience for St. Louis City SC.

Frizz Fest celebrates naturally-curly hair for women and men.

2022 Frizz Fest

Saturday, September 17

Noon – 6 p.m. CDT

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://frizzybynature.com/

https://www.stlcitysc.com/news/st-louis-city-sc-brings-on-st-louis-based-artist-mvstermind-x8670