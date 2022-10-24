ST. LOUIS – My Favorite Scrubs steps outside the store for a kids’ trunk-or-treat on Friday, October 28.

The shop in St. Charles, Missouri offers colorful and functional uniforms for health-care workers. The owners will also offer a safe one-stop-shop for children to get Halloween candy without having to cross streets after sunset.

Trunk-or-Treat

Friday, October 28

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CDT

My Favorite Scrubs

2354 Hwy 94 S. Outer Rd.

St. Charles, Mo. 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

My Favorite Scrubs

2354 Hwy 94 S. Outer Rd.

St. Charles

https://bit.ly/3eWDmJx