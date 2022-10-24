ST. LOUIS – My Favorite Scrubs steps outside the store for a kids’ trunk-or-treat on Friday, October 28.
The shop in St. Charles, Missouri offers colorful and functional uniforms for health-care workers. The owners will also offer a safe one-stop-shop for children to get Halloween candy without having to cross streets after sunset.
Trunk-or-Treat
Friday, October 28
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CDT
My Favorite Scrubs
2354 Hwy 94 S. Outer Rd.
