‘Mystery of Irma Vep’ playing at The Rep through Sunday

ST. LOUIS – “The Mystery of Irma Vep” is on stage now at the St. Louis Repertory Theatre. The spooky farce was inspired by campy horror movies, Alfred Hitchcock, and other mystery classics.

Actors Esteban Andres Cruz and Tommy Russell bring this diabolical tale to life, with the help of a few dozen costume changes and a lot of wigs.

Cruz and Russell visit Fox 2 News to talk about the play, running now through Sunday, March 8.

For ticket information and showtimes, call The Rep box office at 314-968-4925 or visit RepSTL.org.