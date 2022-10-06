ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of East St. Louis will give out scholarships at their 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet. The branch has also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the NAACP of Madison County, Illinois to help neighbors survive COVID and flooding and get registered to vote. The NAACP – East St. Louis also engages young talent in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).

Freedom Fund Banquet

NAACP – East St. Louis Chapter

Sunday, October 9

5 p.m. CDT

Marriott Grand Hotel

800 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63101

