ST. LOUIS – On this Election Day 2020, St. Louis County voters can get a ride with “Souls to the Polls”.

The NAACP – St. Louis County Branch is offering a rideshare program.

Agency President John Bowman explains how the program is going today. He also explains how voters can still get rides today.

For more information call (314) 562-0411.

You can also learn more on the NAACP- St. Louis County Branch Facebook page.