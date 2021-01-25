NAACP – St. Louis County Chapter helps those struggling during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – The NAACP – St. Louis County Chapter fights for voting rights and against food insecurity after almost a year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

Chapter President John Bowman tells us how the agencies continue to battle racism while helping people survive every day. He also tells us about the volunteers who have helped during their massive and frequent food giveaways.

NAACP – St. Louis County

Drive-through Food Giveaway

​​​​​​​https://www.facebook.com/stlcountynaacp

Saturday, January 30, 2021

9:30 a.m. CST

26 North Oaks Plaza

Pasadena Hills, MO 63121