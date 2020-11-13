NASA and Space-X take Crew-1 to the International Space Station Saturday

ST. LOUIS – NASA and Space-X link up again to take Crew-1 to the International Space Station on Saturday. NASA Astronaut Steve Bowen tells us about the history-making collaboration between the government agency and private space company. You can see the launch and follow the mission on Space.com.
