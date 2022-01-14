NASA climate scientist explains where 2021 fell in the record books

ST. LOUIS - Road crews on both sides of the river are getting ready to battle the winter weather heading to the St. Louis area Friday night.

Thousands of tons of salt at the St. Louis City Streets Department Headquarters' salt pile are just waiting to be used. City officials said 35 to 40 city trucks will hit the streets of St. Louis once the storm moves in. The city is not pre-treating due to the potential for rain coming in before the snow and washing away the treatment.