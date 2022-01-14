NASA climate scientist explains where 2021 fell in the record books

ST. LOUIS – We’re talking about winter temperatures here in the St. Louis area these days, but if you thought 2021 had one of the hottest summers, you’d be correct. In fact, there was record heat across the globe. We also saw a lot of extreme weather events, from the first-ever rainfall on the Greenland icecap to a historic late-season wildfire outside Denver and those devastating tornado outbreaks in the midwest. Gavin Schmidt is a climate scientist and the director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Click here for more information.