Nash Pediatrics celebrates its history of Black pediatricians

ST. LOUIS – We celebrate Black History Month with the Nash family.

Dr. Alison C. Nash is a pediatrician with Nash Pediatrics, part of the Washington University Clinical Associates. First, she came from a lineage of healers. Her father Homer was a pediatrician in north St. Louis. In full disclosure, he was FOX 2’s Kim Hudson’s pediatrician. Alison’s aunt Helen was also a pediatrician.

Alison is treating kids in the same office as her father. Alison talks about her history and she also talks about the reported hesitancy around the new COVID-19 vaccine in the Black community.

