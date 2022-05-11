ST. LOUIS – The National Alliance on Mental Illness trains police officers on the Crisis Intervention Team.

The CIT program trains law enforcement officers on how to help people in active mental-health emergencies, so everyone involved can survive police interactions. CIT Programs Director, and former police officer, Kyle Dooley explained how the program works. Trained officers from several departments such as Bridgeton, Woodson Terrace, and St. Louis County will also be at the walk.



NAMI Walks Your Way St. Lous

Saturday

10 a.m.

Creve Couer Park

Tremayne Shelter

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=48482

https://www.namistl.org/support-and-education/crisis-intervention-training/