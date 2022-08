ST. LOUIS – Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream recently celebrated the grand opening of their

brand new shop in The Grove.

For nearly 20 years, the Owner of Serendipity Ice Cream Beckie Jacobs has been delighting St. Louisans with their famous sundaes, shakes, cones, and of course, banana splits.

Jacobs joined us Thursday to celebrate National Banana Split Day.

For more information about Serendipity Ice Cream, click here.