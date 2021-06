ST. LOUIS – Whether it’s chocolate, red hots, sweet tarts, or candy bars, most of us have a favorite confection.

June is National Candy Month and as we all get back to the things we love, we have tips to help you celebrate summer with your favorite treats.

Carly Shildhaus, spokesperson for the ‘National Confectioners Association joined us live with those tips.

For more information, visit nationalcandymonth.com.