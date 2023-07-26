ST. LOUIS – St. Louis service dog, Moxie, is up for the running for the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in the Service and Guide Dog Category.

Moxie, a service dog, assists her owner, Katie Harris, with everyday tasks like retrieving and carrying belongings, opening and closing doors, getting bottled water from the refrigerator – and providing support and companionship. Harris, a St. Louis native who returned to the area in 2021, uses a wheelchair part-time because she has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome – a rare congenital disease of the connective tissue that causes overly flexible joints, easily bruised skin, and fragile organs.

Moxie is also the inspiration for Moxie’s Mission, the nonprofit Harris started to spread knowledge of service, therapy, and emotional support dogs, as well as provide financial assistance for veterans, first responders, and those in need of service dogs.

Now, Moxie is a finalist for the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in the Service and Guide Dog Category.

Voting is open for the next few weeks. For the link to cast a vote for Moxie, visit the Moxie’s Mission website. You can vote once every day!