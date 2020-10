ST. LOUIS – Celebrate the gift of life virtually this year; the National Kidney Foundation is hosting its annual gala online.

Enjoy the silent and live auctions, inspiring stories , entertainment and more. The Gift of Life Gala’s success is crucial in maintaining our services and programs in the St. Louis community.

Development manager Kourtney Ilbery joined Fox 2 to talk about the upcoming event and how people can bid on the wood kidneys.

For more information click here