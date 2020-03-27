Nationwide nursing shortage intensifies with coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Parents, need a project to keep your kids busy while they're home from school? Have them make their own "Waking up my day signs."

Send us a picture of the project with your address and phone number. If we choose yours we'll send Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter over your house. Your family can wave your signs and say 'hi' to everyone in the metro area in the ultimate social-distancing get together.