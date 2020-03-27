1  of  2
IL: 26 deaths/2538 cases; MO: 8 deaths/502 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Nationwide nursing shortage intensifies with coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS - Area nurses say they were already working at full capacity before the pandemic and now the shortage intensifies. Fox 2's John Pertzborn joined us from his home where he and his wife are on their 13th day of self-quarantine. John talks with Pete Hietpas, president of Nurses PRN about how is he is helping to fill the void and how the public can help.

