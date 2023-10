ST. LOUIS – A thrilling, suspenseful, and darkly comic journey into secrets and revenge is now available on your screens on Tubi. The actors, the director, and the screenplay writer are from St. Louis.

Screenplay writer Brenda Hampton and director Dana Christian detailed the story of five friends who seek to move on from a horrible crime committed years ago. They also expressed how exciting it was to have a mostly St. Louis cast.

