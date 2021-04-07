Natural hair care line works to fight breast cancer

ST. LOUIS – The founder of TGIN uses her natural hair care line to fight breast cancer, while also helping people with curly hair fight COVID-19.

Founder and CEO Chris-Tia Donaldson shares how her own breast cancer journey inspired her to create the line, with the name that stands for Thank God It’s Natural. She also shows people with naturally curly hair, how they can clean their hair in the age of COVID-19 without damaging their locks.

Learn more at https://thankgoditsnatural.com/how-to-videos/.