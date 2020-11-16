Navigating new relationships during the holidays and COVID

ST. LOUIS – Relationship coach Keishorne Scott helps us navigate new relationships, new COVID restrictions, and the holidays. Scott runs the Your Love Experience Academy. Some couples have been dating only a few weeks or months when the holidays roll around. Scott helps us decide if we should bring our new love to the family dinner and if we should buy expensive gifts. He also helps us with setting boundaries during government-mandated capacity limits to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Learn more at https://www.yourloveexperience.com/.
