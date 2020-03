Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Kim Brown from the APA of Missouri has brought in a furry friend with her on Fox 2. Meet Nelson, a 3-year-old male cat. He has been at the APA since November 1st.

Nelson is super sweet, loves to perch by a window to watch birds, and enjoys cuddling. He is also the Purina Pet of the Month, which means his adoption fee is sponsored by Purina.

To find out how you can adopt Nelson and other furry friends just like him visit apamo.org