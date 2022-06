ST. LOUIS – The Transition to Position Luncheon will connect job seekers with employers and mentorship.

CEO of the Job Seekers Garden Club Bob Kolf shared details of the event. Founder of Office Supply Solutions Mark Brimer shares what candidates will fit best at his company.

Transition to Position

Job Seekers’ Garden Club of St. Louis

Thursday, June 16

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Holiday Inn

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://rockitcareers.com/Events/