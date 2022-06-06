ST. LOUIS – The Holiday Inn Creve Couer hosts the Transition to Position Luncheon.

Operations Director of OHM Concession Group Robert Papenfus listed the ideal candidates for the company.

Chef Al Vance fired up some bites from The Bracket Room.

Owner of RockIt Careers Brain Young listed all the things job seekers can learn from the Job Seekers’ Garden Club Transition to Position Luncheon. Click here for more information.

Transition to Position Luncheon

Job Seekers’ Garden Club of St. Louis

Thursday, June 16

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Holiday Inn Creve Coeur

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://rockitcareers.com/Events/