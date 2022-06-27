ST. LOUIS – Network-A-Thon will connect job seekers to employers and each other.

Pro Clean Restoration features all the tools that those who love to kill mold will want. However, the company is part of a collaboration that will pass along resumes to companies that would be a better fit for job candidates. Pro Clean Owner Jesse Callison and Network-A-Thon organizer Dave Brimer previewed the event.

Network-A-Thon

Thursday, July 14

4 – 7 p.m. CDT

Higher Groundz Coffee & Tea

12075 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://networkathon.com/