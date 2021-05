ST. LOUIS – The new animated series “Housebroken” featuring Lisa Kudrow will premier on FOX Monday night.

The comedy is the newest member of the FOX Animation Domination family.

The comedy features a group of animal friends who meet each week for group therapy to work through their issues.

The show sent over some one-of-a-kind slippers for FOX 2’s Molly Rose and John Brown. They look like their animated counterparts Honey and Chief.

The show premieres Monday at 8:00 p.m. on FOX.