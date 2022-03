ST. LOUIS – In Missouri, we’re paying more at the pump these days than we have in a long time and that includes 17cents per gallon on a gas tax.

Did you know you can get a refund on that gas tax? If you keep track of it, the “No MO Gas Tax” app helps you do that.

FOX’s Randi Naughton talked with Tammi Hilton, the app creator, to learn more.

This app is available for download on AppStore, and GooglePlay.