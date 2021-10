ST. LOUIS – Couples and singles can get faith-based relationship guidance from the new book “Provision and Submission”.

Author Chelsea Jenkins offered research and Christian principles to help African-American couples beat dismal marriage statistics. She will have a meet-and-greet later this month.

“Provision and Submission” Meet & Greet

Saturday, October 16, 2021

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Northwest Coffee

4251 Laclede Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

Xlibris.com