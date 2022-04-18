ST. LOUIS – If you’ve been a Cardinals fan for any length of time, you’re familiar with the remarkable years, but there are those who argue 1964 was the most exciting season in baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Yankees to win the World Series. It’s all in a new book, ’64 Cardinals: A Team, a Season, and a Showdown for the Ages. It was written by baseball historian Robert Tiemann and longtime tv and radio sports director Ron Jacober. Click here to learn more about the book.

