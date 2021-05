ST. LOUIS-- The executive chef at a popular Maplewood restaurant will be on national TV next week as he competes in the next season of Hell's Kitchen. Chef Trent Garvey has been working at The Blue Duck for six years and he's only 25.

This season's show features "Young Guns." They were all up-and-coming chefs under the age of 23 at the time. It was filmed two years ago and at the time Chef Garvey had just taken on the role of executive chef at the restaurant.