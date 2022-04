ST. LOUIS – Grace Meat + Three and Steve’s Hot Dogs has a southern-fried collaboration for fans, The Grace Meat Steve’s Fried Chicken Dog. It will only be available at Steve’s Hot Dogs until Sunday, April 17. Grace Meat + Three owner Rick Lewis and Steve’s owner Steve Ewing showed us what’s on the dog.

Steve’s Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.steveshotdogsstl.com/

Grace Meat + Three

4270 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.stlgrace.com/