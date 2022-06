ST. LOUIS – Women’s health care has been a huge topic as of late and now researchers say a rare kind of uterine cancer is killing more women in America, black women in particular.

Right now – there is no recommendation on screening for the disease. Dr. Dineo Khabele, Washington University Gynecologic Oncologist at Siteman Cancer Center, gave a deeper look into the new data.

