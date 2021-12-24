New deadline set for Missouri State legislative redistricting plans

ST. LOUIS – Plans to redraw Missouri’s State legislative districts hits a snag. 

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that a House panel agreed on two tentative plans, while the Senate panel remains deadlocked. 

House and Senate commissions are divided evenly between republicans and democrats. They are faced with a midnight deadline to tentatively redraw districts based on new census data. 

If the commissions fail to vote on a final plan by Jan. 23rd, the Missouri Supreme Court will be responsible for picking a panel of six judges to take up the task.

