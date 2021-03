ST. LOUIS – Drug overdose deaths have doubled in the United States during this pandemic.

The CDC said deaths increased from an average of 50,000 per year to 100,000 overdose-related deaths since march of 2020. In response, this week, Assisted Recovery Centers of America is opening a new center at Olive and 14th in Downtown St. Louis.

Suneal Menzies with ARCA explains more about the new location.