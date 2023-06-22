ST. LOUIS – A new ‘Miss Missouri’ has been crowned.

Haley Leach, 24, was just crowned over the weekend, and now she has the opportunity to compete for the job of ‘Miss America.’ Leach has a master’s degree in public affairs, bachelor of arts in political science, and bachelor of arts in writing from Indiana University.

She also was a feature speaker at American University’s Graduate School workshop, and has published two books (Frankie and Finn and See the Able, Not the Label).

Leach joined the FOX 2 studio and spoke with FOX 2’s Amelia Mugavero about her initial reaction to winning the Miss Missouri Pageant as well as her continuous goal of representing the state.

