New prostate cancer tracer approved by FDA

ST. LOUIS – Catching and treating prostate cancer before it escapes a man’s prostate is the goal, but once cancer cells spread outside of the walnut-sized prostate, that’s a problem. Now there’s a new tracer pet scan tool to find those metastatic prostate cancer cells circulating in a body so they can hopefully be destroyed.

The tracer was okayed by the FDA in June.

SLUCare radiologist at SSM Health SLU Hospital Dr. Medhat Osman explained how the tracer worked out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

