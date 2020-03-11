New report identifies two major Alzheimer’s challenges

ST. LOUIS - Starting Thursday, you'll start to see the 2020 Census delivered to your mailbox. Every 10-years the census counts every person in the US and is mandated by the constitution.

Resulting in billions of dollars in federal money going to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on the data collected in the Census.

Charles Bryson is with Civil Rights enforcement for the city of St. Louis explains how the Census will be conducted and the timeframe to fill it out online.

For more information click here