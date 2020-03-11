Breaking News
New report identifies two major Alzheimer's challenges

ST. LOUIS - There are two major problems happening for those living with Alzheimer's and their families. One, the burden for families is growing and second, the medical field is not
prepared for the flood of new patients.

Stacy TewLovasz the President of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter discussed how these problems can be tackled.

For more information call 800.272.3900 or visit: www.alz.org/greatermissouri

