New report shows growing burden of Alzheimer’s and dementia

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Alzheimer's Association released its 2020 Facts and Figures report was released today. It reveals the burden of Alzheimer's and other dementias.

A survey from this year's report found nearly 90% of primary care physicians expect to see more people with dementia over the next five years. Half of those surveyed say the medical profession is not fully ready to meet this increased demand.

The chief program officer at the Alzheimer's Association discussed the report with FOX2's Dan Gray.