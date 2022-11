ST. LOUIS – New roles are waiting for jobseekers at Waffle House at the Job News USA Job Fair.

Waffle House has several open management and hourly positions. The Job News USA Job Fair will have more than two-dozen employers looking for new talent.

Job News USA Job Fair

Thursday, November 10

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://bit.ly/3sTuszU

https://www.wafflehouse.com/careers/